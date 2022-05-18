Jose Abreu hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning, Dylan Cease pitched scoreless ball into the sixth, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Kansas City.
The Royals won the nightcap, 2-1.
Cease (4-1) wrangled out of trouble throughout, allowing runners in every inning. He gave up seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, with nine strikeouts — several in clutch situations.
The Royals struck out 14 times overall, went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 runners. They have lost seven of 10. Kansas City’s Salvador Perez left the game in the seventh inning with a left thumb sprain.
Four relievers followed Cease, with Liam Hendriks working the ninth for his 11th save in 14 opportunities.
Jonathan Heasley (0-2) pitched around trouble until his final inning, the fifth. Reese McGuire led off with a double, and Heasley loaded the bases with a walk and a hit batter. A.J. Pollock lined to left to score McGuire. With two outs, Abreu doubled to the wall in center to make it 3-0.
Kansas City’s Hunter Dozier was thrown out at the plate to end the fourth. Dozier led off with a single and was still on first with two outs when Kyle Isbel looped a single to left center. Dozier slowed as he approached third and then bolted toward the plate. He was out by several steps.
The Royals loaded the bases in the seventh with none out against Joe Kelly, who then struck out Carlos Santana — pinch-hitting for Perez — and Ryan O’Hearn. Dozier popped out to end the inning.
In the nightcap. Brady Singer outdueled Davis Martin as the Royals earned the split.
Emmanuel Rivera led off the second inning with a double and scored on a Michael A. Taylor double into left field. The Royals got another run in the sixth on M.J. Melendez’s first career home run.
The White Sox got a run in the eighth, but left fielder Andrew Benintendi threw out Josh Harrison as he tried to score from second on a single.
Rays 8, Tigers 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Kevin Kiermaier, Kevin Phillips and Randy Arozarena each homered and drove in two runs, and Shane McClanahan struck out seven in seven innings for Tampa Bay.
Blue Jays 3, Mariners 0 — At Toronto: José Berríos and two relievers combined on a six-hitter, and George Springer provided all the offense with a bases-loaded triple to lead Toronto.
Yankees 5, Orioles 4 — At Baltimore: Aaron Judge homered twice after his first-inning drive bounced off the new left-field wall at Camden Yards, and New York topped Baltimore for its 20th win in 23 games..
Astros 13, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel all homered during a nine-run second inning to lead Houston.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 7, Pirates 0 — At Chicago: Keegan Thompson pitched five innings of four-hit ball, Jonathan Villar homered in the third for the game-winning run, and Chicago pulled away with a five-run fourth.
Mets 3-3, Cardinals 1-4 — At New York: Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith each had two hits, including an RBI double apiece in the third inning, as New York solved St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas in the opener. In the nightcap, Tyler O’Neill singled in the winning run in the top of the ninth to give the Cardinals the split.
Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 6 — At Los Angeles: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner homered in a five-run sixth inning, and Will Smith connected earlier as Los Angeles rallied to win in the first game of the first-ever doubleheader between the NL West rivals.
Marlins 5, Nationals 1 — At Miami: Cody Poteet faced one batter over the minimum in 4 2/3 scoreless innings of a spot start for Miami. Miguel Rojas and Jesus Sanchez hit solo home runs in the win.
Padres 3, Phillies 0 — At Philadelphia: Mike Clevinger tossed one-hit ball over five shutout innings and combined with two relievers to lead San Diego.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 5, Guardians 4 (10 innings) — At Cleveland: Mike Moustakas drew the third straight walk in the 10th inning by Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin to force in the winning run.
