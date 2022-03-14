Kevin Durant scored a season-high 53 points, making the tiebreaking 3-pointer in a sensational show for a crowd that included Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks, 110-107, on Sunday.
Durant’s 3-pointer snapped a 103-all tie with 56 seconds remaining. He added four more free throws to keep the Nets ahead, finishing one point shy of his career high. Durant also had nine assists and six rebounds in his 60th career 40-point effort.
Irving had a nice view while attending his first Nets home game this season, though still unable to play in New York. There is no longer a mandate that spectators are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there. Irving has not been vaccinated.
Mavericks 95, Celtics 92 — At Boston: Luka Doncic returned from a hamstring scare to hit a tying 3-pointer with a 1:21 left, Spencer Dinwiddie made the winner with nine seconds to play and Dallas spoiled Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement.
Hawks 131, Pacers 128 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 33 of his 47 points in the first half and Atlanta beat Indiana.
76ers 116, Magic 114 (OT) — At Orlando, Fla.: Joel Embiid had 35 points and 16 rebounds and Philadelphia kept rallying, finally beating Orlando in OT.
Grizzlies 125, Thunder 118 — At Oklahoma City: Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Memphis fended off a late push by Oklahoma City.
Clippers 106, Pistons 102 — At Detroit: Marcus Morris scored 31 points and Luke Kennard had 16 against their former team, helping Los Angeles overcame an 18-point deficit.
Pelicans 130, Rockets 105 — At New Orleans: Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 10 rebounds and New Orleans snapped a four-game skid.