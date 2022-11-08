Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night in Atlanta.
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence with a sore left knee to score 25 points for the Bucks, who were attempting to become the first team to begin a season 10-0 since the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors got off to a 24-0 start.
Young, Atlanta’s leader in points and assists, missed the game with right shin soreness. Griffin filled in admirably, logging 31 minutes and going 10 of 15 from the field.
Milwaukee’s winning streak tied for the second-longest under fifth-year coach Mike Budenholzer.
Wizards 108, Hornets 100 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and Washington handed slumping Charlotte its fifth straight loss.
Rockets 134, Magic 127 — At Orlando, Fla.: Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and Houston snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Orlando.
Pistons 112, Thunder 103 — At Detroit: Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Detroit beat Oklahoma City.
Pacers 129, Pelicans 122 — At Indianapolis: Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana beat New Orleans for its fourth win in five games.
