IOWA CITY — The tightest-kept secret in the University of Iowa football program right now revolves around the starting quarterback.
Will it be Spencer Petras, the two-year starter? Or will it be the injury replacement, Alex Padilla?
Riley Moss, the Big Ten Conference’s defensive back of the year, saw the old reporter trick coming when he was asked which QB he was intercepting more often in practice, responding with a joke.
“If they throw to my side,” he said. “That’s part of the problem. I’m not getting too many balls thrown to my side. I’m not picking off either of them because I’m not getting the ball, know what I mean. It kind of sucks. It’s kind of a boring day.”
Both quarterbacks are listed as co-starters on Iowa’s depth chart for its Citrus Bowl showdown with Kentucky on New Year’s Day in Orlando, Fla.
“I would say it’s pretty split right now,” Moss said when he was asked more directly about playing time in practice. “Spencer is coming off of his injury and he’s been battling that. I’m just glad he’s back and healthy. He was showing me his bruising and it was bad. I’m glad he’s back and healthy.”
Petras saw his streak of 17 consecutive starts end when Padilla stepped in to start the Nov. 13 game at Minnesota. Padilla had relieved Petras a week earlier at Northwestern.
“He’s back practicing now,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said of Petras at last week’s press conference. “We’ll see. We’ll decide (who will start) next week. But happy with both he and Alex.”
Against Minnesota, Padilla completed 11 of 24 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He has completed 45 of 97 passes for 598 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while playing in eight games this season.
Petras has completed 146 of 258 passes for 1,669 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. He is 13-5 as Iowa’s starter, including a 12-game winning streak dating to last season. He is 13th in program history with 3,263 passing yards.
“Obviously getting Spencer back healthy is going to help our team,” Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum said. “Whatever quarterback goes into the game, I have the utmost confidence in them and I’ll keep saying that. At the end of the day, our goal is to win and whatever quarterback is in there, I think we can win with both of them.”
No matter which QB starts the bowl game, Ferentz knows he will need to operate delicately to avoid losing the other in an era when the transfer portal opens up new options for players every season.
“We always try to be as transparent as possible with all of our players. Before I started coaching, when I was still playing, if you’re going to be into coaching, eighth-graders know if they’re being conned. Eighth-graders aren’t dumb,” Ferentz said. “So, certainly with college football players it’s good to be obvious or direct as you possibly can in such things as the way you see them to each player.
“In my mind, Alex has gotten some opportunities and has done something with them. Had Spencer stayed healthy, he wouldn’t have had that opportunity. But he stepped in and did a good job. We know a little bit more about him now than we did two months ago. But Spencer has done good things too. It’s a situation where two good guys — I’m hoping that both players will grow and improve as we move forward. I’m hoping they both stay here and let the best man win, one of those types of deals. But we’ll let them keep competing.”