DENVER — Vic Fangio was fired on Sunday morning as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons.
Team president and CEO Joe Ellis, who will step down later this year, said general manager George Paton will have “full authority to select the next head coach.”
“This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach,” Ellis said in a statement. “For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.”
Fangio released his own statement in which he thanked the organization and fans and praised Paton as one of the NFL’s top GMs: “Broncos fans, you have a great one in George.”
The Broncos lost their final four games to finish 7-10, capped by a 28-24 loss to Kansas City on Saturday in which they blew a fourth-quarter lead and extended their losing streak against the Chiefs to 13 games.
Fangio led Denver to a 5-11 mark last season and went 7-9 in 2019 after he replaced Vance Joseph, who was fired after two losing seasons.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has tested positive for COVID-19 and was not at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the season finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. This is the first regular-season Falcons game, home or away, Blank has not attended since purchasing the team in 2002.
The Falcons say Blank is fully vaccinated and “is doing well and in great spirits.” The team says Blank encourages others to get their vaccinations.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager of the Low A Tampa Tarpons, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move.
The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a hitting coach in 2019, making her the first woman with that job full-time in affiliated baseball. She got her first position in pro ball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.
Balkovec, a former softball catcher at Creighton University and the University of New Mexico, moved from the Cardinals to the Houston Astros in 2016. She was hired as the Latin American strength and conditioning coordinator, a position for which she learned Spanish, and later became the strength and conditioning coach at Double-A Corpus Christi.
BASKETBALL
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Purdue-Michigan men’s basketball game has been postponed because the Wolverines have fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
The third-ranked Boilermakers were scheduled to play at Michigan on Tuesday night. The Wolverines also had to postpone their game against No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday because they didn’t have enough scholarship players available.
TENNIS
MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-ranked Ash Barty won her second Adelaide International title in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina on Sunday. Rafael Nadal also added another title to his illustrious career, capturing at least one ATP title for the 19th consecutive year.
The top-seeded Nadal beat American Maxime Cressy, 7-6 (6), 6-3 at Melbourne in one of six tournaments this week ahead of the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 17.
HOCKEY
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury has now beaten all 32 teams in the NHL.
Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1, on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.
Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 during their skid.
OLYMPICS
Shaun White’s withdrawal from a key Olympic qualifying event came after he experienced lingering COVID-19 symptoms, including fatigue and shortness of breath, The Associated Press has learned.
A person familiar with White’s decision told The AP that White’s withdrawal from Saturday night’s U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain does not impact his plans to compete in Beijing next month. The person requested anonymity because White has not publicly disclosed the reason for his withdrawal.
Last week, White revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 in December but had been cleared to ride in Mammoth Mountain and was on the mend. White, who had asthma as a child, said the virus was like “a lingering cold.”