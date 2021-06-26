IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa athletic department announced its comprehensive Name, Image and Likeness program — FLIGHT — on Friday.
FLIGHT is a cross-departmental effort that creates and oversees NIL educational programming for Hawkeye student-athletes. The program equips Iowa student-athletes with the tools necessary to strengthen their NIL potential.
“As we navigate this new era of college athletics and Name, Image, Likeness, we are fully committed to supporting our student-athletes throughout the process,” said Gary Barta, Director of Athletics Chair. “Our FLIGHT program equips them with the tools and knowledge to build their personal brands, allowing them to be at the forefront of NIL opportunities.”
Through the department’s expanded partnership with INFLCR, all Iowa student-athletes will have access to tools that will help them excel in the NIL era. Those tools include educational training in the areas of branding, social media, entrepreneurship, networking, and finance through the INFLCR+ Storyteller Playbook, and access to fair market and social strategy evaluations for each student-athletes’ personal social media profiles.
INFLCR+ also allows the compliance office to track all NIL deals to ensure compliance with NCAA legislation.
Joos joins Iowa State athletics
AMES, Iowa — Nick Joos, who has worked 34 years in collegiate athletics, including 21 seasons as an assistant athletics director or senior-level administrator, is coming home.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, native and 1987 Iowa State graduate accepted the position of Senior Associate Athletics Director in the Iowa State athletics department, Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced Friday. Joos returns to Ames after serving four years at Missouri (2017-21), including the last three as a Deputy Athletics Director within the Tigers.
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos retiring
Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos abruptly announced his retirement Friday, saying he will step down next week.
The announcement came as a surprise because the 70-year-old Moos has said publicly he wanted to stay in the job until he was comfortable the Cornhuskers football program had been turned around.
Moos, whose salary was $1.15 million this year, hired 12 head coaches since leaving Washington State for Nebraska in October 2017. They include Scott Frost in football and Fred Hoiberg in men’s basketball.
BASKETBALL
Bucks blast Hawks to even series
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points with nine rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks blasted the Atlanta Hawks, 125-91, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night to even the series at 1-1.
Milwaukee used a game-changing 43-17 run in the second quarter and never looked back. Game 3 is Sunday night in Atlanta.
Mavs hire Jason Kidd as coach
DALLAS — Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago.
Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, eight days after Rick Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure.
HOCKEY
Lightning blank Islanders in Game 7
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are heading back to the Stanley Cup Final.
The reigning Cup champions continued their run of perfection in rebounding from a loss in the postseason, this time beating the New York Islanders, 1-0, in a do-or-die Game 7 at Amalie Arena.
All the Lightning needed was a second-period short-handed goal from Yanni Gourde. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 18 shots and has a shutout in four straight playoff series-clinching games, which is an NHL record.
FOOTBALL
Steelers sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Turner
PITTSBURGH — It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro.
The Steelers signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal on Friday, a day after cutting DeCastro in a somewhat surprising move. Turner comes to Pittsburgh three months after getting cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. The 28-year-old Turner spent just one season in Los Angeles.
GOLF
Watson overcomes snapped driver at Travelers
CROMWELL, Conn. — We pause now to fondly remember Bubba Watson’s neon pink driver, which broke apart mid-swing on the second tee in the Travelers Championship on Friday.
Watson recovered after snapping his driver to make birdie at No. 2 on his way to a second straight 66 that left him at 8 under, one stroke behind 36-hole leader Jason Day.