DALLAS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship, was arrested early Sunday after police said he was intoxicated and banging on doors.
Bennett, 25, was charged with public intoxication and taken to the city detention center, Dallas police said.
Police said that at about 6:10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors. The location given by police was a community of townhomes near downtown Dallas.
Last week, Bennett told reporters that he would be training for his pro career in Fort Worth, Texas, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Dallas.
It was unclear whether he had been released from the detention center. An attempt by The Associated Press to reach someone at the detention center was unsuccessful.
Earlier this month, Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first half as No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 3 TCU 65-7 to win the College Football Playoff national championship.
The Miami Dolphins have reached a deal with former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced.
Fangio was Denver’s head coach from 2019-21, going 19-30. The 64-year-old is a respected defensive mind and had been one of the most sought-after coordinator candidates this offseason. Miami fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer after three seasons with the team.
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday announced the decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, sources confirmed. Along with Moore, the Cowboys are also moving on from quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, bringing the number coaching changes over the last week to eight.
COSTA MESA, Calif.— Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder last week, but is expected to be ready for the start of the offseason program in April. The team announced on Sunday that Herbert had surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder on Jan. 25.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have agreed to a one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder.
The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24 homers and 76 RBIs in 140 games for the AL East champions last year. Torres had asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million in arbitration, and the Yankees offered the second baseman $9.7 million.
PHILADELPHIA — Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies have reached agreement on a one-year contract.
The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly at second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop. The NL champion Phillies will be Harrison’s sixth team in six seasons. He previously played for the Pirates, Detroit, Washington, Oakland and the White Sox.
GOLF
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic.
The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet. McIlroy gave the chasers some hope by making bogey at the par-5 No. 18 for his only dropped shot of the round, after hitting a fairway wood from 250 yards into the water in front of the green. McIlroy was on 15 under overall, with English players Callum Shinkwin (67) and No. 484-ranked Dan Bradbury (68) tied for second place.
The tournament is finishing on Monday after bad weather cut short play on the opening two days.
SKIING
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with 86.
The American skier finished second in a slalom and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overall winners list. The Swede competed in the 1970s and ‘80s. Shiffrin’s next chance will be in March when she resumes World Cup racing after the Feb. 6-19 world championships in France. Shiffrin held a commanding first-run lead over Lena Dürr but was ultimately edged by 0.06 by the German skier.
MOTOR SPORTS
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Acura dominated the debut of hybrid engines in North American sports car racing with a 1-2 finish Sunday at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Helio Castroneves and the automaker won the prestigious endurance race for a third consecutive. year. Castroneves won the Rolex in 2021 in an Acura with Wayne Taylor Racing and last year was part of the winning Meyer Shank Racing entry. This latest win for the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner again came driving for Meyer Shank Racing, the reigning IMSA champions, and an Acura group that proved heavily prepared for a new hybrid era of racing.
