Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland’s backups during a 21-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and had his second strong performance of the preseason. The Browns are hoping he can back up Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves his 11-game suspension.
Eagles’ second-string QB Gardner Minshew led Philadelphia’s offense on two long touchdown drives in the first half. Minshew finished 14 of 17 for 142 yards. Eagles QB Reid Sinnett threw a 55-yard TD pass to rookie Devon Allen.
Giants 25, Bengals 22 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to rally the New York Giants to a 25-22 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
Webb’s second touchdown pass of the half to Bachman capped a 75-yard march that started after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18.
Webb, who is the Giants’ third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, finished 22 of 27 for 204 yards, including a 22-yard TD pass to Bachman earlier in the quarter that gave New York an 18-16 lead. Bachman finished with 11 catches for 122 yards.
