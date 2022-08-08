Wyndham Championship Golf
Joohyoung Kim, of South Korea, reacts after winning the Wyndham Championship on Sunday afternoon in Greensboro, N.C. He shot a final-round score of 61.

 Chuck Burton The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II.

A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake.

