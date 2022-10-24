LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 on Sunday and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons.
The first six teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank held their spots after either winning and not playing this past weekend.
Georgia is No. 1 for the third straight week, with No. 2 Ohio State gaining ground after it blew out Iowa. The Bulldogs, who were idle, received 31 first-place votes and 1,530 points, and the Buckeyes got 18 first-place votes and 1,513 points.
No. 3 Tennessee received 13 first-place votes. No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama also held their spots, with the Tigers receiving a first-place vote.
No. 7 TCU moved up a spot after remaining unbeaten with a second-half comeback against Kansas State. Oregon jumped two spots to a season-high No. 8 after routing UCLA. No. 9 Oklahoma State and Southern California round out the top 10.
LSU, in its first season under coach Brian Kelly, handed Mississippi its first loss of the season in emphatic fashion and moved back into the rankings ahead of its game against Alabama on Nov. 5 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The Tigers were ranked for a week earlier this month before losing to Tennessee. They improved to 6-2 by outscoring Ole Miss, 42-3, after falling behind by 14 in the first half.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has fired coach Will Healy after the 49ers dropped to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA.
Healy, one of the youngest head coaches in major college football at 37, fell to 15-24 in four seasons at Charlotte after losing, 34-15, to Florida International on Saturday. That dropped the 49ers into last place in C-USA. Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando has been elevated to interim coach.
GOLF
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina.
Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory.
McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the 23rd time on the PGA Tour and 31st time worldwide.
RICHMOND, Va. — Steven Alker birdied three straight holes to break out of a late four-way tie for the lead on Sunday and won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the opening event in the Charles Schwab Cup postseason on the PGA Tour Champions.
Alker, who started the tournament as the Schwab Cup leader in the three-event finish to the season, made birdies at Nos. 15, 16 and 17 and beat K.J. Choi by one shot for his fourth victory of the season. That ties Steve Stricker for the most on the tour this year.
PALMA, Spain — Yannik Paul made a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win his first European tour title by one stroke at the Mallorca Open. Paul overcame a two-shot deficit with three holes to play at the Son Muntaner Golf Club. The German had three birdies and four bogeys for a 1-over 72. He finished the tournament on 15 under to win in his 26th appearance on the European tour. England’s Paul Waring (66) and Germany’s Nicolai von Dellingshausen (69) tied for second on 14 under.
WONJU, South Korea— Lydia Ko has won her 18th career title in the country of her birth after completing a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship.
Ko finished the tournament with a 21-under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3-under 69. Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament record 9-under 63 on the first day, ended up fourth following a disappointing round of 2-over 74 on Sunday with five bogeys and only three birdies.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken, 5-4, for their third straight win.
Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago, which trailed, 2-0, midway through the first period and 4-3 going into the third. The Blackhawks also erased a two-goal deficit in their previous two wins. Jared McCann had a goal and an assist for the Kraken for the second straight game. Vince Dunn, Andre Burakovsky and Matty Beniers also scored.
WRESTLING
PONTEVEDRA, Spain — University of Iowa senior Tony Cassioppi earned his second world age level medal, when he took bronze at the 2022 U23 UWW World Championships on Sunday at the Pontevedra Municipal Sports Hall. The Roscoe, Ill., native earned his spot in the bronze medal match with a 33-second pin of Japan’s Kal Shutto in a repechage match.
Cassioppi earned the bronze when Ukraine’s Yurll Idzinskyl injury defaulted.
It is Cassioppi’s second straight U23 medal, as won the gold last season. In his last two world championships, he has won seven of his eight matches.
TENNIS
NAPLES, Italy — Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup on Sunday, the second ATP trophy of his career. The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and, after a fairly even opening set, Musetti romped to victory in the second. He won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in front of a passionate crowd at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament.
