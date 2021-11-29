Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to seven, routing the Indiana Pacers, 118-100, on Sunday in Indianapolis.
The Bucks led by five at halftime and pulled away with a 39-27 third quarter. Guard Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the quarter.
Much like the surging Bucks, who improved to 13-8, Holiday has been hot in averaging 19.7 points in the last four victories. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds against Indiana.
Bobby Portis scored 15 points, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each had 14, and Indianapolis native George Hill added 13 for the Bucks.
Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points. Malcolm Brogdon had 16.
Warriors 105, Clippers 90 — At Los Angeles: Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the Warriors extended their winning streak to eight. Otto Porter Jr. added 18 points, and Jordan Poole had 17 for the Warriors. They improved their NBA-best record to 18-2 heading into a showdown Tuesday in Phoenix against the streaking Suns (17-3).
Celtics 109, Raptprs 97 — At Toronto: Marcus Smart scored 21 points, Al Horford had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Boston beat Toronto to snap a two-game losing streak. Josh Richardson scored 18 of Boston’s 32 bench points. Jaylen Brown added 16 points, and Grant Williams had 15 to help the Celtics improve to 11-10.
Grizzlies 128, Kings 101 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, Desmond Bane added 18 and Memphis took advantage of Sacramento’s poor shooting. Memphis was playing its first game without scoring leader Ja Morant. He sprained his left knee Friday night in a loss to Atlanta.