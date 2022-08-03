Adam Wainwright scattered six hits over seven shutout innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-0, on Tuesday in St. Louis.
Wainwright (8-8) struck out four and did not issue a walk while lowering his earned run average to 3.11.
Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado homered for the Cardinals, who won for the fourth time in five games and saw the return of catcher Yadier Molina from the injured list.
Willson Contreras and Ian Happ both started for the Cubs after Tuesday’s trade deadline passed without the Cubs parting with either player despite weeks of swirling rumors.
Contreras was 1-for-2 with a triple as the designated hitter; Happ went 0-for-4.
Jordan Hicks struck out two in a perfect eighth inning, and Chris Stratton struck out one and allowed a hit in the ninth for St. Louis.
Yan Gomes was 2-for-3 for the Cubs. Keegan Thompson (8-5) took the loss.
Pirates 5, Brewers 3 — At Pittsburgh: Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run sixth inning as Pittsburgh rallied for a victory over NL Central-leading Milwaukee, snapping a seven-game skid.
The Brewers got all of their runs on solo home runs in the sixth inning. Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez hit back-to-back shots – the 21st of the season for each – to lead off the inning and snap a scoreless tie before Kolten Wong connected with one out.
Padres 13, Rockies 5 — At San Diego: Jurickson Profar had a career-high five hits and drove in two runs, and Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run homer as San Diego beat Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.
Reds 2, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Graham Ashcraft allowed one unearned run in a career high 8 1/3 innings and Cincinnati beat Miami.
Nationals 5, Mets 1 — At Washington: Jacob deGrom dazzled in his first major league start in more than a year, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six in five innings before a bullpen meltdown cost New York in a loss to Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 3, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Kevin Gausman allowed one hit and struck out 10 over eight masterful innings and Toronto opened a nine-game trip with a win over Tampa Bay.
INTERLEAGUE
Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 3 — At Cleveland: Christian Walker hit a three-run homer, Alek Thomas had a two-run double and Arizona beat Cleveland to stop a four-game losing streak.
