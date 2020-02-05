Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-108, on Tuesday night in New Orleans.
Khris Middleton scored 20 for the Bucks, who led by 19 in the third quarter before holding off a Pelicans rally in the fourth.
Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and Zion Williamson had 20 for the Pelicans, who briefly got as close as seven twice in the fourth period before the Bucks stemmed the tide and improved to 20-4 away from home this season.
Milwaukee defended Williamson aggressively, constantly rejecting or fouling him with multiple defenders and often knocking him to the floor. It seemed to pay off. Williamson was 5-of-18 shooting and New Orleans was minus-11 with its rookie sensation on the court.
But Williamson still managed to assert himself early in the fourth quarter. His off-balance floater as he lunged across the lane trimmed the Bucks’ lead to 103-96 with 9:26 to go.
Later, Williamson ripped a rebound away from Antetokounmpo under the Milwaukee basket, drew a foul and hit two free throws to cut it 107-100.
But the Bucks responded with Brook Lopez’s layup and Wesley Matthews’ fifth 3-pointer of the game to push their advantage back to 12.
Rockets 125, Hornets 110 — At Houston: James Harden scored 40 points and added 12 assists to lead Houston. Danuel House Jr. contributed 22 points.