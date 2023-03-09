B12 Iowa St Baylor Basketball
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) shoots under pressure from Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gabe Kalscheur hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, helping Iowa State overcome a spectacular performance by Baylor forward Jalen Bridges and sending the Cyclones to a 78-72 victory over the No. 10 Bears in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.

Jaren Holmes added 17 points, Tamin Lipsey had 12 and Tre King 10 for the fifth-seeded Cyclones (19-12), who followed up a win over the Bears on Saturday by beating them for the fifth time in six conference tournament games.

