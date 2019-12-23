Russia is blaming the World Anti-Doping Agency’s star witness for modifying key laboratory data. His lawyer says that’s nonsense.
The Russian Investigative Committee, a major law enforcement agency, alleges that former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov remotely changed test results from abroad after fleeing to the United States in 2015.
“All the evidence obtained by the investigation shows that Rodchenkov and unidentified persons intentionally made changes in the electronic database to distort the parameters and indicators of Russian athletes’ doping samples,” Russian Investigative Committee (IC) spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement Saturday.
Since leaving Russia, Rodchenkov has become a key witness for WADA, which ruled this month that the doping data — known as the LIMS database — was doctored to protect Russian athletes who failed drug tests while the data was in the custody of the IC.
Handing over the files in January was meant to be a Russian peace offering which could uncover past doping offenses involving star Russian athletes. It’s turned into another legal battleground in the saga nearly six years on from Russia hosting the Winter Olympics in Sochi.
Rodchenkov’s lawyer told the AP the new allegation against his client is a “farce.”
WRESTLING
FORT WORTH, Texas — University of Iowa junior Spencer Lee defeated Nathan Tomasello, 8-2, on Sunday to win the United States Senior Nationals title at 57 kg.
Lee used a pair of takedowns in the opening two minutes and led 5-0 at the break. He gave up a takedown early in the second, but used a penalty point and a third takedown to come away an 8-2 winner. Lee was 5-0 in his first senior level tournament. He reached the finals by outscoring four opponents on Saturday, 44-4. His top-five finish secured him a berth at the 2020 Olympic Team Trials, set for April 4-5 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.
GOLF
GOLD COAST, Australia — Adam Scott sealed his first tournament win in almost four years Sunday when he shot 3-under 69 to win the Australian PGA Championships by two shots.
Scott’s win gave him the 30th title of his professional career and his second Australian PGA crown after his win at Royal Pines in 2013. Scott finished with a 72-hole total of 275, 13 under par and two shots ahead of New Zealand’s Michael Hendry who matched Scott’s final round 69. Former U.S. amateur champion Nick Flanagan shot 70 Sunday to finish among a five-way tie for third place.
FOOTBALL
LAS VEGAS — Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown and Washington sent out coach Chris Petersen with a 38-7 victory over No. 18 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday night.
Richard Newton rushed for 69 yards with a short touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass for the Huskies (8-5). They capped an erratic season with a dominant finale for Petersen — who left Boise State to coach Washington — after he announced Dec. 2 he was stepping down.
Myles Bryant and Elijah Molden had interceptions, and coordinator Jimmy Lake’s defense allowed 266 yards. Lake is taking over as head coach.
NEW ORLEANS— Darrynton Evans ran for 157 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown after he scooped up a fourth-down fumble, in Appalachian State’s 31-17 win over UAB in the New Orleans Bowl. The Mountaineers (13-1) scored twice in the third quarter on quarterback fumbles.
GRAMBLING, La. — Joe Dolincheck threw six touchdown passes, Arnijae Ponder had 30 carries for 130 yards, and Morningside beat Marian 40-38 on Saturday night to claim its second consecutive NAIA national championship.
Dolincheck was 30-of-44 passing for 304 yards with an interception. Reid Jurgensmeier had seven receptions for 102 yards and two scores and Bo Els caught 11 passes for 98 yards and two TDs for No. 1 seed Morningside (14-0). Morningside is located in Sioux City, Iowa.
HOCKEY
DENVER — Dominik Kubalik scored the go-ahead goal with 3:17 left and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied in the third period to beat the Colorado Avalanche, 5-3, on Saturday night. Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored 28 seconds apart in Chicago’s four-goal third, and Jonathan Toews had a goal and two assists to help the Blackhawks salvage the finale of their four-game season series with the Avalanche.
Kane and Kubalik also had assists for Chicago.