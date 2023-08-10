IOWA CITY — University of Iowa women’s basketball junior Caitlin Clark on Wednesday was named a finalist for the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award.

Clark was the recipient of the 2023 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year Award, Honda Cup and was named Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year by The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA). She also won the 2023 Naismith, Wooden and Wade trophies along with the Associated Press and USBWA Ann Drysdale Player of the Year honors.

