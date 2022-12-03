LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears ready to start Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed without a designation on the team’s final injury report. He missed last week’s 31-10 loss at the New York Jets, but it looks as though he will play when the Bears host the Packers.

The Associated Press

