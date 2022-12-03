LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears ready to start Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.
Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed without a designation on the team’s final injury report. He missed last week’s 31-10 loss at the New York Jets, but it looks as though he will play when the Bears host the Packers.
“If it keeps going the way it is the last two days, it’s a green light,” coach Matt Eberflus said.
Fields, who has been impressing in his second season, separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago’s loss at Atlanta two weeks ago. He participated in practice on a limited basis leading up to the game at New York and was limited again on Wednesday.
Packers’ Bakhtiari undergoes appendectomy
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago.
“What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y’all!”
Manning out as Iowa State OC
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews will not return next season after the Cyclones finished 4-8 and last in the Big 12.
Iowa State went 1-8 in the Big 12 while ranking last in scoring average (20.2 points) and rushing yards per game (108). Quarterback Hunter Dekkers still passed for more than 3,000 yards and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson led the league in catches (107) and yards (1,107) and is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.
Notre Dame QB Pyne to transfer
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced Friday on social media that he is putting his name in the transfer portal.
He took over as the starter after Tyler Buchner went out with a season-ending shoulder injury in the second game of the season against Marshall.
Florida dismisses Kitna after child porn charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida has formally dismissed quarterback Jalen Kitna from the team following his arrest on five child pornography charges that police said included an image of a man having sex with a young girl.
The Gators scrubbed Kitna’s name from their roster and his biography from their website late Thursday, just hours after Kitna’s first court appearance. Kitna was released from jail on an $80,000 bond and ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors and no internet access.
BASEBALL
Brewers promote Wronski to COO
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer, making her the franchise’s highest-ranking female executive since Wendy Selig-Prieb was the president and chair of the board in the early 2000s. Brewers officials also said Wronski is the only woman to currently hold the COO title for a major-league franchise.
Source: Mariners acquiring Brewers’ Wong
SEATTLE — The Mariners acquired Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in a trade for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. Seattle also receives cash as part of the deal. ESPN reported the Brewers would be sending the Mariners about $1.75 million.
Milwaukee has been shedding payroll this offseason after going 86-76 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Brewers picked up the $10 million team option on Wong’s contract for 2023 last month, then traded him away.
Rangers sign deGrom to 5-year contract
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a five-year contract Friday.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries.
Texas announced the signing Friday night after the 34-year-old deGrom passed his physical.
BASKETBALL
No. 6 Baylor rallies late to beat No. 14 Gonzaga
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Adam Flagler hit a pair of 3s as No. 6 Baylor scored the final eight points of the game to rally past No. 14 Gonzaga, 64-63, Friday night.
Gonzaga’s Rasir Bolton missed a wild, driving layup try at the buzzer.
No. 15 Auburn rolls past Colgate
AUBURN, Ala. — K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome both had 14 and No. 15 Auburn defeated Colgate, 93-66, on Friday night.
Auburn (8-0) took control with an early 11-3 run. The Tigers hit a season-high 10 3-pointers, with Johnson going 4-for-4.
