LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston tournament, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Bolton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

 Mary Schwalm

BOLTON, Mass. — Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment Sunday when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston for his first victory in 19 months.

Johnson’s putt on the par-5 18th was going so fast it might have rolled some 6 feet past the hole. But it hit the back of the cup and dropped down near the front of the cup to beat Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

