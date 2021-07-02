The NFL has fined the Washington Football Team $10 million and owner Dan Snyder is stepping away from day-to-day operations for several months after an independent investigation found the organization’s workplace “highly unprofessional,” especially for women.
The team was not stripped of any draft picks and no formal suspensions were handed out as part of the league’s discipline that was announced Thursday stemming from lawyer Beth Wilkinson’s investigation that began last summer.
The investigation, commissioned by the club amid allegations from employees and taken over by the league, revealed that ownership and senior officials paid little attention to sexual harassment and other workplace issues. NFL special counsel for investigations Lisa Friel described it as a culture of fear.
“The culture at the club was very toxic and fell short of the NFL’s values and we hold ownership to a higher standard,” Friel said.
Snyder says his wife Tanya will be in charge for the “next several months” while he focuses on efforts for a new stadium and other business ventures. Tanya Snyder was named co-CEO on Tuesday. The NFL made no mention of Snyder being formally suspended.
DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year coach Urban Meyer have been fined along with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers for violating rules governing offseason practices, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.
Meyer and the Jaguars incurred the biggest fines, with the coach getting docked $100,000 while the team was fined $200,000, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the punishments weren’t announced.
The Cowboys and 49ers were fined $100,000 each, while Dallas coach Mike McCarthy and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan were docked $50,000 apiece.
BASKETBALL
Without Giannis, Bucks take 3-2 series lead
MILWAUKEE — Playing without former league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks still took control of the Eastern Conference finals with a 123-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.
Brook Lopez scored 33 points, Khris Middleton had 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 25 as Milwaukee took a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 is Saturday night in Atlanta.
Paul leads Suns into NBA Finals
LOS ANGELES — Tears welled in Chris Paul’s eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can’t give up now.
Not when, after 16 years, he will finally play for an NBA title. Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers, 130-103, on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.
Paul scored 41 points and Devin Booker added 22 to send the Suns to their third finals appearance in franchise history.
BASEBALL
Steinbrenner vows to keep Boone, Cashman
NEW YORK — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner vowed to keep manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman and the core of his team, shaking off a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Angels in which New York wasted a four-run, ninth-inning lead.
Steinbrenner spoke with reporters Thursday, the morning after the 11-8 defeat in which New York scored seven runs in the first inning. The Yankees are 41-39, fourth in the AL East, 8 1/2 games behind first-place Boston.
Mets, new owner, to celebrate Bobby Bonilla DayNEW YORK — The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing Bobby Bonilla Day, an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract.
A promotion announced Thursday that allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower. The promotion includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play Atlanta on July 28.
Bonilla was released by the Mets in January 2000 after hitting .160 with four home runs and 18 RBIs the previous season, when a knee injury limited him to 119 at-bats. He had two seasons left on his contract at $5.9 million, and the Mets agreed to defer his salary at 8% interest and make 25 equal payments of $1,193,248.20 each July 1 from 2011-35, a total of $29,831,205.
CYCLING
Cavendish posts 32nd Tour stage win
CHATEAUROUX, France — Mark Cavendish is rolling back the years at the Tour de France. Back in the race for the first time since 2018, the British sprinter has regained some of the luster of his youth to dominate the field again.
Cavendish claimed the short and flat sixth stage on Thursday in a mass sprint — in the very same city where he posted the first of his impressive 32 stage wins 13 years ago.
After winning Stage 4 on Tuesday to start his unexpected comeback to the top, the best sprinter in the history of the race took a step closer to Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins.