Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the AFC North Dvision title with a 28-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh (12-3) somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts (10-5). Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.
Roethlisberger, who looked uneven at best and ineffective at worst during Pittsburgh’s recent slide, snapped out of it. He ditched the dink-and-dunk approach that had worked during the early portion of the season but became far too predictable during a December swoon.
The 38-year-old quarterback kick-started the comeback with a 39-yard strike to Diontae Johnson and brought the Steelers within a touchdown on a 5-yard pass to Eric Ebron. He gave Pittsburgh its first second-half lead since Dec. 7 when he audibled into a play that ended with Roethlisberger threading the ball between two Colts to JuJu Smith-Schuster from 25 yards with 7:38 to play.
Indianapolis, so dominant during a first half in which it outgained the Steelers 206-28, had two chances to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. The first drive ended with Philip Rivers throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory. The second ended with Rivers’ heave to Zach Pascal sailing high on fourth down.
Ravens 27, Giants 13 — At Baltimore: Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half. Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens (10-5) will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row.
Jets 23, Browns 16 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: After this loss, the Browns will need to beat the archrival Steelers next Sunday if they’re going to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought. On fourth-and-1 with 1:18 remaining and the short-handed Browns (10-5) driving for the potential tying score, Baker Mayfield tried to push forward for a first down. He lost the ball when Tarell Basham smacked into him. Kareem Hunt recovered, but by rule, Mayfield was the only one who could advance the ball — and the quarterback was short of the first down.
Bengals 37, Texans 31 — At Houston: Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Bengals their first road win in more than two years.
Seahawks 20, Rams 9 — At Seattle: The Seahawks claimed the NFC West title, with Russell Wilson throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score. Seattle (11-4) earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010.
Panthers 20, Washington 13 — At Landover, Md.: Dwayne Haskins turned the ball over three times before getting benched, Steven Sims muffed a punt return that turned into a Panthers touchdown and Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East.
Cowboys 37, Eagles 17 — At Arlington, Texas: Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys stayed alive in the NFC East playoff race. The Cowboys (6-9) won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the division.
Chargers 19, Broncos 16 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Justin Herbert set the rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season. Michael Badgley tied a career high with four field goals, including the winning kick with 41 seconds remaining.
(Saturday’s late game)
Dolphins 26, Raiders 25 — At Las Vegas: Ryan Fitzpatrick completed a 34-yard pass to Mack Hollins while being dragged down by the facemask and Miami moved one step closer to a playoff berth when Jason Sanders’ 44-yard field goal with 1 second remaining gave it a victory over Las Vegas. The Raiders (7-8) were eliminated with their fifth loss in six games and will be out of the postseason for the 17th time in 18 seasons.