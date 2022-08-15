Brewers Cardinals Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols celebrates a three-run home run in front of Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini during the eighth inning Sunday in St. Louis.

 Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3, on Sunday.

Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games.

