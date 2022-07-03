NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson’s lost season to injury and unusual absence from the New Orleans Pelicans during his recovery didn’t stop the club from betting big on their long-term future together.
Williamson agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million extension with New Orleans that has the potential to be worth as much as $231 million, two people familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NBA rules do not allow the extension to become official until July 6.
Classified as a maximum rookie extension under the NBA’s labor agreement, the deal sets the stage for the 6-foot-6, 280-pound, high-scoring forward to give an All-Star caliber boost to a squad that recently proved it could make the playoffs without him.
The move signifies a desire by the 2019 No. 1 overall draft choice out of Duke to see how much his return could help a squad that improved dramatically late last season and made a surprisingly competitive playoff showing.
Garland, Cavs agree to $193M extension
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland’s rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete.
Cleveland’s All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told The Associated Press. Garland’s deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league’s top teams.
GOLF
Poston maintains lead in John Deere Classic
SILVIS, Ill. — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic.
Poston is trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17.
He had a 19-under 194 total at TPC Deere Run. Playing partner Denny McCarthy birdied the final two holes for a 66 to join Scott Stallings (64) and Emiliano Grillo (65) at 16 under.
Iowa native Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, was 8 under after a 67 in his 20th consecutive start in the event. He also eagled 17.
BASEBALL
Mets ace deGrom to make 1st rehab start
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment.
Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start tonight for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He’s expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings.
It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation.
Nats extend GM Mike Rizzo, Martinez
WASHINGTON — Dave Martinez and Mike Rizzo are signed through the 2023 season after the Washington Nationals exercised their contract options for the World Series-winning manager and GM.
Managing principal owner Mark Lerner announced the moves Saturday before the team’s 80th game of a season that has already included 50 losses. Martinez and Rizzo are now overseeing a rebuilding effort after helping the Nationals win their first championship in 2019.
Red Sox place Rich Hill on injured list
CHICAGO — The Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list because of a sprained left knee and recalled reliever Phillips Valdéz from Triple-A Worcester before their game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Hill (4-4, 4.20 ERA) exited Friday’s game against the Cubs during the three-run fifth.
FOOTBALL
Former QB Vick is being sued in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Former NFL star Michael Vick, whose record took him from fame and fortune with the Atlanta Falcons to the inside of a prison cell for his role in a dogfighting ring, only to see him rebound in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, is being sued in Broward County by creditors who want him to repay loans from at least four years ago in Maryland.
AUTO RACING
Gibbs wins Xfinity race at Road America
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Ty Gibbs already has won plenty in his young racing career, but the level of competition made the 19-year-old’s latest victory particularly special.
Gibbs overtook NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson on the final lap of overtime Saturday at Road America for his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season.
Larson, competing in an Xfinity Series event for the first time since 2018, was leading when Cole Custer’s brake failure resulted in a late caution flag that produced overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.