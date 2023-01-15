NASCAR-Muniz's Move
Frankie Muniz, an actor, musician and writer best known for his leading role in “Malcolm in the Middle,” is planning to compete full time as a race car driver. He will drive the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series.

 Isaac Hale The Associated Press

There might be a reboot on the horizon for actor Frankie Muniz, one aptly titled “Malcolm in the Middle of a Pileup.”

Muniz, who starred in “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Agent Cody Banks,” announced this week that he’s competing as a full-time race car driver in the ARCA Menards Series. It’s a low-level feeder series for NASCAR — one that typically features less-experienced drivers — and will serve as a starting point for Muniz’s stock-car career.

