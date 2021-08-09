Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012.
Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic ballpark.
Anderson also finished with three hits as the White Sox won their fourth straight and moved 10 ½ games ahead of second-place Cleveland. The Cubs have dropped four straight and 10 of 12.
Dylan Cease (9-6) labored, but got through five innings and won for the first time in three starts against his former team. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out 10.
Reynaldo Lopez, Ryan Tepera and José Ruiz followed with four scoreless, one-hit innings. Ruiz struck out the side in the ninth.
Jiménez continued to pound the pitching of the Cubs, who traded him, Cease and two prospects to the White Sox for José Quintana in July 2017. In 10 games versus the North Siders, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound left fielder is batting .389 with five homers, five doubles and 10 RBIs.
Royals 6, Cardinals 5 — At St. Louis: Nicky Lopez hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning after a long rain delay and Kansas City averted a three-game sweep. Dylan Carlson homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of six.
Dodgers 8, Angels 2 — At Los Angeles: Albert Pujols hit his first home run against the Angels since they released him in May, sending Walker Buehler and the Dodgers to the victory. Cody Bellinger, the former NL MVP who has struggled mightily this season, homered for the second straight game, helping the World Series champions take two of three in the Freeway Series.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Giants 5, Brewers 4 — At Milwaukee: Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and San Francisco beat Milwaukee to take two of three in the series between division leaders. Brandon Belt had tied it in the seventh with a two-run pinch-hit homer off Daniel Norris. Darin Ruf also homered for the Brewers.
Reds 3, Pirates 2 — At Cincinnati: Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer had another key hit and Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh for a four-game sweep. Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season.
Phillies 3, Mets 0 — At Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, Bryce Harper homered and first-place Philadelphia finished off a three-game sweep for its eighth straight victory.
Braves 5, Nationals 4 — At Atlanta: Ozzie Albies and Adam Duvall hit two-run homers off Patrick Corbin, Max Fried pitched six strong innings for Atlanta.
Padres 2, Diamondbacks 0 — At San Diego: Blake Snell struck out 13 over seven sharp innings, Jake Cronenworth homered and drove in both runs and San Diego beat Madison Bumgarner.
Rockies 13, Marlins 8 — At Denver: C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with a career-best seven RBIs to help Colorado to a three-game sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 7, Astros 5 — At Houston: Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs, Miguel Sanó also hit a home run and Minnesota beat Houston.
Mariners 2, Yankees 0 — At New York: Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle bullpen combined on a six-hitter, Kyle Seager doubled to break a scoreless tie in the eighth inning and the Mariners avoided a four-game sweep.
Athletics 6, Rangers 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Starling Marte went 4-for-5 with an RBI, Seth Brown homered and Oakland completed a three-game sweep.
Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 8 — At Toronto: George Springer hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning and Toronto overcame a five-run deficit to beat Boston. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run drive to help the Blue Jays finish 9-2 on their first homestand in Canada since September 2019. Guerrero has 35 homers.
Rays 9, Orioles 6 — At Baltimore: Brett Phillips capped his first career two-homer game with a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore for a three-game sweep.
Indians 7, Tigers 5 — At Cleveland: Bradley Zimmer’s tie-breaking home run in the seventh lifted Cleveland.