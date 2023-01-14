A capsule look at today’s regional games:
No. 14 Iowa State (13-2, 4-0) at No. 2 Kansas (15-1, 4-0)
Time: 3 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: The Jayhawks have gone 9-0 at home. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Jalen Wilson paces the Jayhawks with 8.8 boards. Iowa State scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.
Top performers: Gradey Dick is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Wilson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas. Caleb Grill is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 steals. Jaren Holmes is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Iowa State.
No. 18 Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2) at Indiana (10-6, 1-4)
Time: Noon
TV: CBS
Bottom line: The Hoosiers are 8-1 on their home court. Indiana is second in the Big Ten scoring 79.9 points while shooting 50.6% from the field. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten shooting 37.4% from downtown. Jahcobi Neath leads the Badgers shooting 50% from 3-point range.
Top performers: Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana. Chucky Hepburn averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.
Northern Iowa (9-8, 5-2) at Belmont (12-6, 5-2)
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
Bottom line: The Bruins are 6-1 in home games. Belmont is the top team in the MVC shooting 39.8% from deep, led by Drew Friberg shooting 48.4% from 3-point range. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 7.2.
Top performers: Ben Sheppard is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bruins. Friberg is averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Belmont. Bowen Born is scoring 19.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Panthers. Anderson is averaging 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.
Bradley (12-6, 5-2) at Drake (13-5, 4-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: Drake hosts Bradley trying to extend its 10-game home winning streak. The Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games this season. Drake is the MVC leader with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 7.6. Bradley is fourth in the MVC, scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Rienk Mast averaging 7.6.
Top performers: Roman Penn is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Drake. Mast is scoring 13.0 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Bradley.
