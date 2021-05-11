Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night in Pittsburgh.
Naquin’s three-run shot came in the seventh inning, bounced off the right-field foul pole and made it 11-1. He also doubled home a run during the fourth-inning outburst.
Barnhart’s double to left-center field was the big blow in the fourth as the Reds snapped a 1-all tie. Nick Senzel capped the inning with a two-run single.
Eugenio Suarez broke an 0-for-15 slump with a solo home run for Cincinnati in the second. Nick Castellanos capped the scoring in the eighth with a two-run double.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 4, Red Sox 1 — At Baltimore: Trey Mancini hit a go-ahead solo homer and later knocked in an insurance run, Jorge López and four relievers combined on a four-hitter and Baltimore beat Boston.
The Orioles had dropped their first six games at Camden Yards this season against the Red Sox and avoided a four-game sweep. It was the first time the home team won in 10 games between the teams this season.