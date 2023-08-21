Patriots Packers Football
Buy Now

New England Patriots players kneel after cornerback Isaiah Bolden was injured during the second half of a preseason game Saturday night in Green Bay, Wis. The game was suspended after the injury.

 Matt Ludtke The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — As New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden lay on the field with a serious injury, his teammates couldn’t avoid thinking about Damar Hamlin.

New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter.

Recommended for you