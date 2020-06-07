MIAMI — The NBA has told teams that playoff seeding will be based on winning percentage, and that any tiebreakers necessary after that will follow the usual procedures.
It was an issue that needed clarity because the 22 teams that will be going to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, for the planned resumption of the season next month will not have played the same number of games.
The NBA told teams of the plan for utilizing tiebreakers in a memo late Friday.
Based on the league plan for the restart, with games starting again in late July, Dallas will end up playing an NBA-high 75 contests. Most others will play between 72 and 74; the low total will be 71, which San Antonio and the Los Angeles Lakers will finish at if the NBA’s plans for teams to play eight games at the Disney complex before the playoffs begin comes to fruition.
The NBA has not yet revealed how team schedules will be adjusted once play resumes without Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Minnesota and New York taking part in the remainder of the 2019-20 season. There are some playoff races that are particularly close and where the teams involved will end up playing a different number of games.
Jordan donating $100 million to promote social justice
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are giving $100 million to organizations dedicated to promoting racial equality and social justice. In a joint statement Friday on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
“Black lives matter,” the statement said. “This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people.”
Jordan, the 57-year-old former Chicago Bulls great, is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. The Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike, the shoe giant that earlier Friday committed $40 million over the next four years to support the black community.
AUTO RACING
Almendinger wins Xfinity in Atlanta
HAMPTON, Ga. — A.J. Allmendinger won a NASCAR oval race for the first time in his long career.
Taking advantage of mistakes by the three leaders, the 38-year-old Californian cruised to victory by nearly 2 seconds over pole-sitter Noah Gragson in the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Allmendinger started 30th but quickly showed the strength of his car, spending much of the day running in the top 10.
Austin Cindric had the strongest car early on, winning the first two stages. But his mistake heading into the pits knocked him back to a 16th-place finish.
Enfinger takes top spot in Truck Series
HAMPTON, Ga. — Taking advantage of a late caution, Grant Enfinger passed local favorite Austin Hill on the final lap to win the NASCAR Truck Series race in overtime Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
In front of empty grandstands, Hill appeared to be cruising to his first win of the year, building a 4 1/2-second lead after several miscues ruined Kyle Busch’s chances of winning for the sixth time in 12 truck races in Atlanta.
Suddenly, everything changed. Cup star Chase Elliott lost control on worn-out tires coming off turn 2 with three laps to go, sending all the leaders to the pits for tires and setting up a green-white-checkered finish. Hill was out front when the green flag waved, but Enfinger got a good run on the leader on the next-to-last lap, costing him some speed.
FOOTBALL
Broncos join Denver protest marches
DENVER — Denver Broncos coaches and players marched and spoke out against racism and police brutality at a protest in downtown Denver on Saturday.
The players wore black shirts with the fist of power image and “Justice for George Floyd” emblazoned on the front and the words, “If you ain’t with us, you against us” on the back.
All of them wore face masks in accordance with coronavirus mitigation efforts, and most of the players’ masks were black with the phrase “I can’t breathe” in white lettering.