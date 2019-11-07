NASCAR CUP SERIES

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 & 6 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 1 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC.

Track: ISM Raceway (oval, 1 mile).

Race distance: 312 miles, 312 laps.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick’s win last week put him in next week’s Championship 4 in Miami alongside Martin Truex Jr. It was the third year in a row that Harvick won the playoff race at Texas to earn a spot in the final four. ...Chase Elliott is facing a must-win situation after finishing just 32nd in Fort Worth. Elliott hit the wall just nine laps in, resulting in significant damage. ...Kyle Busch and Joey Logano enter Arizona above the cutline ahead of Denny Hamlin, who spun into the infield grass and finished 28th last weekend.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

DESERT DIAMOND CASINO WEST VALLEY 200

Site: Avondale.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:05 p.m., practice, 5:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 11:35 a.m. (NBCSN), race, 2:30 p.m., NBC.

Track: ISM Raceway.

Race distance: 200 miles, 200 laps.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

LUCAS OIL 150

Site: Avondale.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:05 & 10:35 a.m., qualifying, 4:05 p.m. (FS1), race, 7:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: ISM Raceway (oval, 1 mile).

Race distance: 312 miles, 312 laps.

FORMULA ONE

Next race: Brazilian Grand Prix, Nov. 17, Sao Paulo.

DRAG RACING

Next race: Auto Club NHRA Finals, Nov. 15-17.

