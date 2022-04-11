Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 20 points, a career-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets locked up seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 134-126 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
The Nets will host No. 8 Cleveland on Tuesday in the play-in tournament, with the winner moving into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser will have a second chance by hosting the winner of the game between the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds on Friday.
Brooklyn and Cleveland both finished 44-38, but the Nets won the season series to take the tiebreaker.
Oshae Brissett had 28 points for Indiana. The Pacers lost their final 10 games to finish 25-57.
Cavaliers 133, Bucks 115 — At Cleveland: Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and Cleveland beat Milwaukee to take the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn. Love did all his damage in 15 minutes, matching his career high for 3s and adding 10 rebounds. Rookie Evan Mobley added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The defending champion Bucks rested superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and their other regulars for the regular-season finale. Milwaukee rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili had a season-high 28 points and added 13 rebounds.
76ers 118, Pistons 106 — At Philadelphia: Joel Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and James Harden joined him on the bench, leaving Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey to lead Philadelphia past Detroit. The 76ers finished with the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will open against Toronto. Milton scored 30 points, and Maxey and Paul Reed had 25.
Hawks 130, Rockets 114 — At Houston: Trae Young had 28 points and 11 assists and Atlanta wrapped up the regular season with a victory over Houston that didn’t improve its postseason position. The Hawks finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and will host 10th-seeded Charlotte on Wednesday night in the play-in tournament. Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the draft, had a season-high 41 points for the Rockets.
Celtics 139, Grizzlies 110 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown added 18 and Boston secured the second seed in the East, beating Memphi. Al Horford added 13 points as the Celtics shot close to 55% against the short-handed Grizzlies.
Hornets 124, Wizards 108 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Terry Rozier had 25 points, LaMelo Ball added 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Charlotte beat Washington The Hornets finished 43-39 — 10 more wins than a year ago in an abbreviated 72-game season — and will be the 10th seed in the East for the second straight year. Rui Hachimura had 21 points for Washington.
Magic 125, Heat 111 — At Orlando, Fla.: Mo Bamba and R.J. Hampton each scored 21 points and Orlando beat Miami. Victor Oladipo had 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. They wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday night and rested several players.
Knicks 105, Raptors 94 — At New York: Obi Toppin scored a career-high 42 points, Immanuel Quickley had 34 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and New York beat Toronto to finish a disappointing season. The Knicks finished 37-45 after making the playoffs last season, but second-year players Toppin and Quickley ended on high notes. Quickley had career highs in points and assists and equaled his best night on the boards.