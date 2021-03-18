Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.
With P.J. Tucker reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a trade with Houston, Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday added 19 for the Bucks, who have won five in a row and 10 of 11.
Tucker did not play Wednesday for the Rockets, and neither did Milwaukee’s D.J. Augustin and D.J. Wilson, who according to ESPN are heading to Houston in the trade.
Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for Philadelphia, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia All-Star Joel Embiid sat for the third straight game with a bruised left knee. Ben Simmons had 13 points and 12 assists and hit a late 3-pointer.
The Bucks (26-14) pulled within 11/2 games of the East-leading 76ers (28-13).
Antetokounmpo finished with 15 rebounds and five assists, ending a streak of three straight triple-doubles.
Spurs 106, Bulls 99 — At Chicago: Jakob Poeltl tied a career high with 20 points and set one with 16 rebounds, and San Antonio used a huge fourth quarter to beat Chicago. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 29 points after scoring 40 the previous night in a win over Oklahoma City. Thaddeus Young, playing his 1,000th game, scored 16. And Patrick Williams grabbed 14 rebounds.
Nets 124, Pacers 115 — At Indianapolis: James Harden had 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season, leading Brooklyn. The Nets were without fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving (groin) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) and newcomer Blake Griffin (knee).
Kings 121, Wizards 119 — At Washington: De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to lift Sacramento.
Pistons 116, Raptors 112 — At Detroit: Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Detroit overcame Norman Powell’s 43 points to win, ending a four-game skid.
Cavaliers 117, Celtics 110 — At Cleveland: Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland added 25 and Cleveland’s young guards made big plays down the stretch as the Cavaliers ended a four-game losing streak.
Warriors 108, Rockets 94 — At Houston: Draymond Green had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and Golden State handed Houston its franchise-record 18th straight loss.