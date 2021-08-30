The Milwaukee Brewers and their superb pitching staff are cruising toward the playoffs, but the more powerful performances they can produce at the plate, the better off they’ll be.
Sunday’s slugging outburst was perfect timing for Milwaukee’s upcoming trip to San Francisco, a potential postseason preview.
Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run home run, Aaron Ashby recorded his first major league win, and the Brewers muscled their way out of a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
“We can hit. It’s not just a coincidence these things show up,” Tellez said. “That’s what we have to continue to do throughout the rest of the season into the playoffs. When pitchers make mistakes, we’ve got to capitalize.”
Luis Urías also homered and Kolten Wong hit a two-run double for the Brewers, whose first seven hits went for extra bases to keep the many Milwaukee fans among the crowd of 26,186 cheering consistently. Christian Yelich, who went 2 for 4 with a walk, had Milwaukee’s first single in the seventh inning.
“It’s hard to argue with a series win against a decisively first-place team that we just played,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
The Brewers raised their major league-best road record to 43-23 while ending their only losing streak longer than two games since the All-Star break. The NL Central leaders, who stretched their advantage over second-place Cincinnati to 8 1/2 games, have had only two losing streaks longer than three games all season. They’re in control of the No. 2 seed, 5 1/2 games behind the league-leading Giants.
“This is going to be a big series for us. It’s going to test us. We’re going to test them. It’s not like they’re the almighty,” Tellez said. “We played good against them at home. We had some tough breaks. I think we can take a series.”
The Brewers, who are in the middle of the pack at best in the majors in most hitting categories, scored five runs during their three-game losing streak. They were more than ready for Twins rookie Griffin Jax (3-3), who gave up six hits and all six runs over five innings. Tellez went deep with two outs in the third, his first homer in 13 games after entering in a 6-for-37 slump.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 12, Orioles 8 — At Baltimore: Joey Wendle hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to help the Rays complete a three-game series sweep.
Rangers 13, Astros 2 — At Arlington, Texas: Adolis García hit the first grand slam by a Texas batter in almost two years, and the rebuilding Rangers avoided being swept by Houston again.
Blue Jays 2, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: José Berríos struck out 11 in seven innings, leading Toronto to the victory. Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith homered for Toronto, which won 3-2 on Saturday and lost 2-1 on Friday.
Indians 7, Red Sox 5 — At Cleveland: Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder’s obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, sending Cleveland to the win. The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn’t have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until José Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth.
Mariners 4, Royals 3 — At Seattle: Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive for Seattle.
Athletics 3, Yankees 1 — At Oakland, Calif.: Tony Kemp lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning and Oakland beat the Yankees once again. On Saturday, Oakland ended the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 9, Giants 0 — At Atlanta: Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, and Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list as Atlanta rolled.
Marlins 2, Reds 1 — At Miami: Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit and no runs in six-plus innings, helping the Marlins take the rubber game of the series. The left-hander tied a career high with eight strikeouts.
Pirates 4, Cardinals 3 — At Pittsburgh: Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pirates to the win. Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsutsugo drove Reyes’ next pitch deep to right. St. Louis remains 3 1/2 games back of Cincinnati for the second NL wild card.
Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 4 — At Philadelphia: Freddy Galvis drove in three runs, leading Philadelphia to the victory. Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Rafael Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and remained 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.
Mets 9, Nationals 4 — At New York: Javier Báez and Jonathan Villar homered for the Mets, and Francisco Lindor forced a balk and hit a two-run double. The Mets took two of three and won a series for the first time since sweeping the Nationals in a three-game set Aug. 10-12.
Rockies 5, Dodgers 0 — At Los Angeles: Antonio Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Rockies took two of three from the defending World Series champs.