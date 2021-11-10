Iowa coach Lisa Bluder usually sits a player for most, if not all, of the remainder of the first half if she picks up two quick fouls.
That policy didn’t apply to Caitlin Clark in the No. 9 Hawkeyes’ season-opening 93-50 win over New Hampshire on Tuesday night in Iowa City.
Clark was called for two first-quarter fouls but wasn’t on the bench for long. She played almost 15 minutes in the first half despite picking up her second foul with nine seconds left in the opening quarter.
The Associated Press preseason All-American finished with 26 points, 17 in the first half.
Bluder said her decision had to do more with the score. The Hawkeyes led, 31-11, at the end of the first quarter.
“I felt like, with the lead we had, it wasn’t as important to kind of play by that rule,” Bluder said. “I felt like she was probably going to be sitting a lot at the end of the game.”
Clark led the nation in scoring and assists last season. The sophomore guard said she’s become a more complete player.
That’s an understatement, as far as New Hampshire coach Kelsey Hogan is concerned.
“Oh my gosh, she’s one of the best players in the country,” Hogan said. “We haven’t played someone (of her) caliber in probably three years, so it was a great experience. She’s very hard to guard, for sure.”
No. 12 Iowa State 63, Omaha 38 — At Ames, Iowa: Lexi Donarski scored 18 points, making six 3-pointers, Ashley Joens added 15 points and Iowa State beat Omaha.
Northern Iowa 63, St. Louis 54 — At St. Louis: Karli Rucker scored 17 points and Bre Gunnels added 10 points and 10 rebounds as Northern Iowa beat St. Louis.
No. 7 Baylor 77, Texas 70 — At Waco, Texas: Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had a double-double and Baylor beat Texas State in the Bears’ first game with new coach Nicki Collen, a Platteville, Wis., native.