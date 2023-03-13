B12 Iowa St Texas Basketball
Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (second from right) waves to fans after receiving the Most Outstanding Player award after the Cyclones defeated Texas in the Big 12 Conference championship game Sunday.

 Colin E. Braley The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ashley Joens had 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa State to a 62-51 victory over No. 15 Texas in the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship on Sunday for the Cyclones’ first postseason title since 2001 and an NCAA Tournament bid.

Joens, the 2022-23 Big 12 Player of the Year, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Shaylee Gonzales, Rori Harmon and DeYona Gaston of Texas, Lexi Donarski of Iowa State and Skylar Vann of Oklahoma.

