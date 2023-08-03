Twins Cardinals Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Jordan Walker is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. The Cardinals won, 7-3.

 Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson pitched seven strong innings in his second start of the season and Alex Burleson hit a three-run homer, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in St. Louis.

Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and Tyler O’Neill and Jordan Walker added solo homers for the Cardinals, who won their third straight game. St. Louis had lost four of its previous five games and eight of 11 before busting out against the Twins.

