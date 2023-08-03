ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson pitched seven strong innings in his second start of the season and Alex Burleson hit a three-run homer, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-3 win over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in St. Louis.
Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and Tyler O’Neill and Jordan Walker added solo homers for the Cardinals, who won their third straight game. St. Louis had lost four of its previous five games and eight of 11 before busting out against the Twins.
Matt Wallner hit a three-run homer for the Twins in the seventh. It was just the second hit allowed by Hudson.
Hudson (2-0) struck out seven with three walks and one hit batter. The 28-year-old right-hander retired the first 11 batters he faced before issuing a walk in the fourth. Hudson gave up a one-out hit in the sixth inning when Michael Taylor singled up the middle on his 64th pitch.
Joe Ryan (9-8) surrendered nine hits and seven runs in four innings in facing the Cardinals for the first time in his career. He threw 103 pitches and struck four while walking one.
Burleson belted a three-run homer in the third to drive in Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras, extending the St. Louis lead to 7-0.
Three home runs gave St. Louis a 4-0 lead in the second inning. It was fifth time this season the Cardinals have hit three homers in an inning.
O’Neill led off with a home run to left field. He had hit a homer in the series opener Tuesday to snap a 26-game drought without a home run, a streak that tied for the longest of his career without a long ball. O’Neill smacked a career-high 34 home runs in 2021.
With one out, Walker belted a solo homer. It was just his fifth hit in his last 30 at-bats. After Tomy Edman singled, Nootbaar hit a two-run shot to right field.
Nationals 3, Brewers 2 — At Washington: Corey Dickerson and Ildemaro Vargas scored on third baseman Andruw Monasterio’s throwing error in the ninth inning, and Washington rallied off Milwaukee closer Devin Williams to earn a victory in the finale of a three-game series. Milwaukee, which began the day a half-game behind Cincinnati in the NL Central and is in a crowded race for a wild card, lost five of six on its road trip to Atlanta and Washington.
Padres 11, Rockies 1 — At Denver: Gary Sánchez homered twice and drove in four runs, Juan Soto went deep for the third time in two days and San Diego beat Colorado.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 11, White Sox 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Dane Dunning had a career-high 11 strikeouts, All-Star shortstop Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat coming off the injured list and Texas maintained its slim lead in the AL West with a win over Chicago.
Dunning (9-4) had retired 20 batters in a row, the last five of those strikeouts, before No. 9 hitter Seby Zavala’s two-out homer in the eighth inning for Chicago’s first runs in three games. That was only the third hit allowed by Dunning, who walked only one against his former team.
Mariners 6, Red Sox 3 — At Seattle: Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and stole home in a four-run seventh inning, leading Seattle to a win over Boston. Rodríguez now has a career-high 27 game on-base streak, the longest active streak in MLB and Seattle’s longest since 2016. His stolen base was his 25th of the season, and 50th of his career.
Astros 3, Guardians 2 — At Houston: Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer in the second and a tiebreaking shot in the sixth to lift Houston to a win over Cleveland. The victory completes a three-game sweep and comes a day after Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in franchise history in a 2-0 win Tuesday night.
Blue Jays 4, Orioles 1 — At Toronto: Brandon Belt reached base three times and scored twice and Toronto snapped a five-game home losing streak against Baltimore.
Yankees 7, Rays 2 — At New York: Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs to lead Gerrit Cole and New York past Tampa Bay, preventing a three-game sweep
INTERLEAGUE
Tigers 6, Pirates 3 — At PIttsburgh: Zack Short tied a career-high with three RBIs, powering Detroit to a split of a two-game series against Pittsburgh.
Braves 12, Angels 5 — At Atlanta: The homers just keep coming for the Atlanta Braves, who have their sights set on being the most prolific power team in baseball history. Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson went deep for the MLB-leading Braves, who cruised to a victory over Los Angeles.