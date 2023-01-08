ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.
In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.
The 24-year-old also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his teammates, making several hand signs and saying, “Love you boys.”
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped on Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals. The game was initially suspended before officially being canceled later in the week.
The Bills are planning to pay tribute to Hamlin and the first-responders and medical staff who treated the player when they close the season today by hosting the New England Patriots. The NFL also will show support for Hamlin during all Week 18 games, including a pregame moment of support, painting Hamlin’s No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pregame shirts with “Love for Damar 3.” The Bills will also wear “3” jersey patches.
On Saturday, the Steelers paid tribute to Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, by delivering toys, books and teaching supplies to Kelly & Nina’s Daycare, where the player hosts an annual toy drive. Fans, players and team owners have also made donations to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, which has raised just more than $8.2 million by Saturday afternoon.
Browns leave Clowney behind
CLEVELAND — Jadeveon Clowney’s season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff.
Clowney effectively ended his second season with the Browns during an interview with cleveland.com this week when he said he felt the Browns undervalued him and were more focused on making Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett look good at his expense.
Rutgers hires Ciarrocca from Minnesota
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — For the second straight year, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has gone to Minnesota to find a coordinator. Kirk Ciarrocca was named the Scarlet Knights’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Saturday, which is the same position he held last season with the Golden Gophers.
BASKETBALL
Concordia players in hospital after workout
RIVER FOREST, Ill. — A suburban Chicago college postponed two men’s basketball games after a rigorous workout sent five players to a hospital. Concordia University-Chicago in River Forest also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining what happened after a late December trip to California, where the team played two games. He said the team was put through a “particularly high-intensity, collegiate-level circuit training” on Dec. 31.
Tatum, Brown help Celtics beat Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs, 121-116, on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games.
BASEBALL
Phillies acquire All-Star reliever
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands. The teams announced the trade Saturday.
SKIING
Shiffrin streak ends, still 1 shy of Vonn record
KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup wins record will go on for at least another day. Shiffrin finished tied for sixth in a giant slalom on Saturday to end her winning streak at five races. Shiffrin remained stuck on 81 career wins — one away from Vonn’s mark of 82 victories. Valerie Grenier of Canada won the race.
TENNIS
Djokovic to Adelaide final despite leg injury
ADELAIDE, Australia — Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 6-4, on Saturday to advance to the Adelaide International final despite sustaining a leg injury during the match.
Djokovic will play Sebastian Korda in today’s final.
