ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Juwan Howard underwent heart surgery Friday but is expected to make a complete recovery.
School officials said Dr. Himanshu Patel successfully removed an aortic aneurysm and repaired Howard’s aortic valve. Patel said Howard is expected to fully recover in six to 12 weeks and could return to the program in four to six weeks.
Michigan opens the season Nov. 7 by hosting UNC Asheville. Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli will serve as the Wolverines’ interim head coach during Howard’s recovery.
“I feel so grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at University of Michigan Health,” Howard said in a statement. “My wife, Jenine, and our family appreciate the world-class care that has been provided to us. Dr. (Kim) Eagle, Dr. Patel, Dr. (Stanley) Chetcuti and all of the staff at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions throughout this process. I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time our upcoming season is upon us.”
School officials said Howard’s conditions were identified following a routine medical check.
BASEBALL
Cubs activate All-Star pitcher Stroman
PHOENIX — The Chicago Cubs activated All-Star Marcus Stroman from the 15-day injured list on Friday, hoping he can help the bullpen as the team makes a playoff push during the final two weeks of the regular season.
The 32-year-old right-hander has been out for about six weeks with right hip inflammation. He has a 10-8 record and a 3.85 ERA in 23 starts this season, but manager David Ross said he’ll be in the bullpen for the time being.
FOOTBALL
Mississippi player sues coach, school
A Mississippi football player is suing coach Lane Kiffin and the school for racial and sexual discrimination and negligence, saying he was kicked off the team during a mental health crisis.
DeSanto Rollins, a defensive tackle from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, where the school is located.
Rollins, who is Black, is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and $30 million in punitive damages. He claims he was not supported through his depression the way white and female athletes have been at Ole Miss.
Bears DC to miss game at Tampa Bay
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay for personal reasons, coach Matt Eberflus said Friday.
Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, will call the plays on defense. Eberflus did not provide a timetable for Williams’ return to the team.
Vikings RB Mattison calls out racial slurs
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison received more than 60 “disgustingly disrespectful messages” through social media that included racial slurs and encouraged suicide, the fifth-year player said Friday in the aftermath of the team’s most recent loss.
Mattison, who is Black, revealed on an Instagram Story post that he was taunted through direct messages and in the comments sections on the social media platform for his performance in Minnesota’s 34-28 defeat Thursday at Philadelphia, where Mattison had one of the Vikings’ four fumbles.
4 Packers questionable for Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers don’t know whether they’ll have their best running back, receiver and offensive lineman available for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.
Running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Christian Watson, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and linebacker Quay Walker all were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.
HOCKEY
NHLPA reviewing Babcock interactions
The NHL Players’ Association is reviewing the situation with Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock after it came to light earlier this week that he asked players to show him photos on their phone.
Former player-turned analyst Paul Bissonnette reported on his podcast Tuesday that Babcock asked captain Boone Jenner to show him photos on his phone in an apparent invasion of player privacy. Babcock, Jenner and winger Johnny Gaudreau said photo exchanges did happen but defended them as a way for the new coach to get to know his players.
BASKETBALL
Maui Invite relocating in wake of wildfires
The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played. Games will be played at the Stan Sheriff Center on Hawaii’s campus on Nov. 20-22 and the tournament will again feature a loaded field that includes potential top-10 teams Kansas, Purdue, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Marquette. Syracuse, Chaminade and UCLA round out the field.