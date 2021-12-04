LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Quarterback Andy Dalton will be making his second straight start Sunday for the Chicago Bears as a result of Justin Fields’ broken ribs.
The Bears face the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field, and on Friday coach Matt Nagy said Fields’ health improved, but not enough to play. Fields is doubtful for the game.
“Justin is making good progress, just not there medically for the clearance,” Nagy said.
Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback behind Dalton. Nagy is hopeful Fields can return soon.
“I think progress is definitely the good word for him,” Nagy said. “Being able to get out there in practice and throw the ball around and get used to doing the common stuff that you do, and now the biggest thing for him is just going to being able to understand, probably more than anything, just the pain management of how things feel.
“We’re obviously not going to go out there and hit him while he’s running around in practice and see. So it’s going to be a constant communication between him, our trainers, myself, just to how he’s feeling and how everything is going.”
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury, and he could be out longer.
Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team’s medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon will get the start, his first with the Giants.
RENTON, Wash. — With three running backs listed as questionable, the Seattle Seahawks could elevate Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to play against San Francisco, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.
Peterson was signed this week by the Seahawks due to concerns about depth at running back. Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all dealing with injuries that left DeeJay Dallas as the only healthy running back on the roster.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame has completed a whirlwind coaching search that never seriously left campus, promoting defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to coach of the Fighting Irish on Friday.
Freeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Brian Kelly’s surprising departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff.
Notre Dame posted a video on social media of Freeman being introduced to the team at a morning workout for the first time as head coach.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, who coached wide receivers the last five seasons at LSU, will return to Nebraska as receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach under Scott Frost.
Frost, who announced Joseph’s hiring Friday, still is looking to fill three other vacancies on his coaching staff following a 3-9 season. Joseph played quarterback for the Cornhuskers from 1988-91 and started nine games in his career.
HOCKEY
Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson became the second NHL player to have an unusual neck surgery on Friday.
Johnson’s operation was the same artificial disk replacement surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce what kind of operation Johnson had.
BASKETBALL
BALTIMORE — Men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and the University of Maryland announced Friday that they’ve mutually agreed to part ways, abruptly ending his tenure less than than a month into his 11th season.
Turgeon, who’d led the Terps to appearances in five of the past six NCAA Tournaments but had struggled to establish the program among the nation’s elite, was 226-116 overall since taking over over for legendary coach Gary Williams in 2011.
Blazers dismiss executive Neil Olshey
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers fired Neil Olshey, the team’s president of basketball operations and general manager, on Friday after an investigation into workplace conduct.
The Blazers promoted director of player personnel Joe Cronin to interim GM.
The team said in a statement that Olshey was dismissed for violating its code of conduct. The Blazers had hired an outside firm last month to investigate workplace environment concerns stemming from allegations of misconduct involving Olshey.