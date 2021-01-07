Freshman Hunter Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points as No. 10 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 16 Minnesota, 82-57, on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.
The Wolverines (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten) had a 19-point edge in the second half after leading by just six points after a sloppy first half.
Dickinson led the way before and after halftime, making 12 of 15 shots and grabbing eight rebounds.
The Golden Gophers (10-3, 3-3) made just 32% of their shots, and only Marcus Carr scored in double figures. Carr, though, was 5 of 16 from the field and was held to 14 points after entering the game averaging 22-plus points.
No. 9 Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey scored 17 points apiece and Tennessee hit eight free throws in the final minute to win.
No. 11 Houston 70, Wichita State 63 — At Houston: Quentin Grimes scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as Houston rallied to win.
Louisville 73, No. 19 Virginia Tech 71 — At Louisville, Ky.: David Johnson scored 17 points, including a crucial free throw with five seconds left, and Louisville withstood a missed 3-pointer try at the buzzer.
No. 21 Duke 83, Boston College 82 — At Durham, N.C.: Wendell Moore Jr. scored a season-high 25 points to help Duke win while Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols.
No. 22 Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 16 points during a 28-10 run to open the second half and Virginia returned from a coronavirus pause to win.
WOMEN
Iowa 92, Minnesota 79 — At Iowa City: The Hawkeyes ran their home winning streak to 42 games, the second-longest in the nation behind only Baylor’s 61. Caitlin Clark registered her third-career double-double, knocking down a career-high 37 points and pulling in 11 rebounds, while Monika Czinano recorded 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.