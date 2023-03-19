Toledo’s a very confident group, and now the program’s biggest victory in nearly three decades has the Rockets ready to see how far they can go.
Quinesha Lockett scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Toledo knocked off No. 5 seed Iowa State 80-73 Saturday for the second win by a 12 seed in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.
“We’re still dancing,” Lockett said. “We’re very excited. We just know we still have another game to play, and we’re ready to keep playing. But I just know everybody is real excited, and we had a good time out there.”
Senior guard Jayda Jansen said they’re not satisfied just to be here.
“Honestly, we’re not scared of anybody,” Jansen said.
Toledo became the second 12 seed to win Saturday, joining Florida Gulf Coast not long after its win over Washington State. Toledo now will play No. 4 seed Tennessee, a 95-50 winner over 13th-seeded Saint Louis, on Monday night seeking its first Sweet 16 ever in the Seattle 3 region.
The Rockets (29-4) matched the program record for most wins for a second straight season by winning a record 17th straight game, topping the 16-game streak of 2000-01. They also posted their first NCAA win since 1996 in their ninth tournament appearance overall and first since 2017.
Jansen finished with 17 points for Toledo, which used its athleticism to help smother Iowa State’s shooters. Sophia Wiard added 15 points and Nan Garcia 12.
Iowa State got within 78-73 on Denae Fritz’s 3 with 29.4 seconds left. Toledo didn’t make a bucket after Lockett’s layup with 3:35 to go, but the Rockets hit its final eight free throws over the final 63 seconds.
When Lexi Donarski’s 3 missed with 24 seconds left, Toledo got the rebound and Justina King dribbled and then just held the ball as the final seconds ticked off before the Rockets ran onto the court to celebrate.
Iowa State (22-10) came in as the Big 12 Tournament champ for the first time since 2001 after stringing together upsets of a trio of NCAA Tournament teams in Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas. The Cyclones also had the Big 12 Player of the Year in Ashley Joens looking for a second straight Sweet 16 berth.
Instead, the Cyclones head home with their first opening round loss since 2017. Coach Bill Fennelly said he applauded Toledo, the program he coached between 1988 and 1995 to three NCAA berths himself.
“When you get into the NCAA Tournament or any big game, especially, I’ve always said it’s a make or miss shot game,” Fennelly said. “And they made a lot of shots, and we missed a lot of shots. So credit to them, and certainly wish them the best moving forward.”
Toledo coach Tricia Cullop called the win “bittersweet” coming against friends.
“That was a tough handshake line,” Cullop said.
Joens led Iowa State with 23 points and 13 rebounds, including a perfect 11-of-11 at the free throw line. Joens was 0-of-4 in the fourth quarter. Donarski finished with 13, and Fritz and Emily Ryan each had 11.
No. 5 Louisville 83, No. 12 Drake 81 — At Austin, Texas: Hailey Van Lith dropped 26 points and Mykasa Robinson added 14 as the Cardinals survived in the opening round.
Katie Dinnebier scored 20 points, and Anna Miller and Grace Berg chipped in 17 apiece for Drake.
Louisville outscored Drake, 17-15, in the third quarter after the teams were deadlocked, 39-39, at halftime. Both teams scored 27 points in the fourth.
