Toledo’s a very confident group, and now the program’s biggest victory in nearly three decades has the Rockets ready to see how far they can go.

Quinesha Lockett scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Toledo knocked off No. 5 seed Iowa State 80-73 Saturday for the second win by a 12 seed in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

