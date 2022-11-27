Cincinnati Temple Football
Luke Fickell Fickell, 49, has posted a 57-18 record in six seasons at Cincinnati and helped the Bearcats earn a College Football Playoff berth last year.

 Laurence Kesterson

Wisconsin is negotiating a deal with Cincinnati's Luke Fickell to try to make him the Badgers' next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The deal was not done, but Fickell has emerged as the leading candidate and discussions between the school and Bearcats' head coach were in progress, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school was not making public details of its search.

