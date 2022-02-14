RICHMOND, Va. — The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cyber criminals claiming they stole some of the football team’s financial data.
The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark web site in a file marked “2020 Invoices.” The gang did not make any of its ransom demands public or specify how much data it had stolen or encrypted.
The team, which is among the most valuable and storied franchises in the NFL and lost a close playoff game two week ago, said in a statement Sunday that it recently became aware of a “network security incident” that had disrupted some of its corporate IT network systems. The 49ers said they’d notified law enforcement and hired cybersecurity firms to assist.
“To date, we have no indication that this incident involves systems outside of our corporate network, such as those connected to Levi’s Stadium operations or ticket holders,” the team said in a statement, referencing its home stadium.
News of the attack comes two days after the FBI and U.S. Secret Service issued an alert on BlackByte ransomware, saying it had “compromised multiple US and foreign businesses, including entities in at least three US critical infrastructure sectors” since November.
Ransomware gangs, which hack targets and hold their data hostage through encryption, have caused widespread havoc in the last year with high-profile attacks on the world’s largest meat-packing company, the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline and other targets. Western governments have pledged to crack down on the cyber criminals, who operate largely in and around Russia, but have little to show for their efforts.
GOLF
BARWON HEADS, Australia — Former U.S. Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green won the Vic Open by six shots after closing with a 1-under 71 on Sunday.
Green, who won the Women’s PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019, returned from a three-month layoff to win her first professional title in Australia with a 13-under par total of 276 at the 13th Beach Golf Links.
Dimitros Papadatos, Ben Campbell and Matthew Griffin qualified for the 150th British Open in July as the top three finishes in the men’s tournament. All three players were presented with British Open 18th-hole flags after clinching their spots. Papadatos had a 6-under 66 in his final round, closing with a birdie to finish at 21-under 267 and win the Vic Open for a second time.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots on Sunday.
It was the 211th-ranked New Zealander’s first victory in a 72-hole format on the European tour. His only other title was in a Super 6 tournament in 2019 that featured a six-hole knockout format following 54 holes of strokeplay.
BASKETBALL
The short-handed Chicago Bulls could lose yet another key player ahead of the All-Star break after Zach LaVine will reportedly fly to Los Angeles to receive special treatment on his left knee, according to ESPN. LaVine previously tore an ACL in 2017. LaVine already has missed several games earlier this season due to discomfort and swelling in the knee.
TENNIS
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final on Sunday to deny his opponent an eighth title. Victory at the indoor tournament came as a relief for the 21-year-old Canadian after losing his previous eight finals dating back to 2019.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Anett Kontaveit overcame Maria Sakkari, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5, in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Sunday for her fourth straight indoor title.
It was the Estonian player’s 20th consecutive indoor win, which includes her runs to titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.
DALLAS — Reilly Opelka won his third ATP Tour title, beating Jenson Brooksby in straight sets in an all-American final at the inaugural Dallas Open on Sunday. The second-seeded Opelka won all 46 service games during the tournament and faced just one break point, which came in the second set of his 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) victory over Brooksby.
BUENOS AIRES — Casper Ruud of Norway beat home-crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win his second Argentina Open.
About 5,000 fans came to the court to support Schwartzman, an Argentinian who is ranked No. 15 in the world and won last year’s Argentina Open.