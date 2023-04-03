Brock Carpenter (Western Dubuque) -- Carpenter won the 100 meters with a time of 11 flat at the North Scott Early Bird track meet. Then the meet officials had issues with the finish line camera. He also ran on the winning 4x100 (43.44) and 4x200 (1:31.84) relays. On Thursday at Pleasant Valley, Carpenter won the 100 meters with a time of 11.24 and ran on the winnng 4x100 in 43.36. On
Friday, he was offered a football scholarship from the University of Northern Iowa. He is also being recruited by Kansas State, Iowa State, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and South Dakota.
Hempstead girls sprint medley relay -- Dubuque Hempstead’s quartet of Akeelah Anderson, Mallory Tomkins, Ayla Osterkamp and Keelee Leitzen broke the program record, finishing in 1:50.58 to win the sprint medley relay at the North Scott Invitational track & field meet on Thursday night in Eldridge, Iowa.
Recommended for you
Angel Reyes & Parker Shireman (East Dubuque) -- Both East Dubuque pitchers turned in abbreviated no-hit performances against Wisconsin schools during the week. Reyes struck out 11 and walked two in four innings of a 14-0, five-inning victory over Boscobel. He faced just 15 batters. Shireman fanned 13 and walked two while facing 17 batters in a 10-0, five-inning victory over Black Hawk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.