Brock Carpenter (Western Dubuque) -- Carpenter won the 100 meters with a time of 11 flat at the North Scott Early Bird track meet. Then the meet officials had issues with the finish line camera. He also ran on the winning 4x100 (43.44) and 4x200 (1:31.84) relays. On Thursday at Pleasant Valley, Carpenter won the 100 meters with a time of 11.24 and ran on the winnng 4x100 in 43.36. On

Friday, he was offered a football scholarship from the University of Northern Iowa. He is also being recruited by Kansas State, Iowa State, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and South Dakota.

