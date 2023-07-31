3M Open Golf
Lee Hodges celebrates Sunday afternoon after winning the 3M Open at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine, Minn.

 Bruce Kluckhohn

BLAINE, Minn. — Lee Hodges rarely gets rattled, except perhaps during Alabama football games when he’s rooting for his beloved Crimson Tide.

After using that unflappable demeanor to keep control of the 3M Open, Hodges finally let loose.

