Boston was going to have to face Miami with the NBA minimum of eight players on Sunday night. Turns out, the Heat didn’t even have that many.
Sunday’s game between Boston and Miami was postponed — not because the Celtics ruled out seven players because of the league’s health and safety protocols for playing during the coronavirus pandemic, but because of concerns of exposure within the Heat roster.
The Heat learned earlier Sunday that guard Avery Bradley would not be available for the game in Boston because of the COVID-19 protocols. That meant the Heat had to go through the contact tracing data, and with that process still ongoing late Sunday afternoon, the decision was made to postpone the game.
The league announced the decision about two hours before the 7 p.m. scheduled start time.
“You are starting to see what is going on in our country directly affect the NBA because we are no longer in that safety net of the bubble,” Denver coach Michael Malone said in New York after hearing of the postponement.
The Celtics would have been without seven players for the game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for dealing with COVID-19, all of them ruled out earlier Sunday — along with two others because of injury. That would have left Boston with only eight available players, the NBA minimum. The Heat didn’t even have that many cleared by the NBA to play; hence, the decision to postpone.
WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards likely will be without center Thomas Bryant for the remainder of the season because of a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Bryant is one of only two players who started all 10 games so far this season for the Wizards. He got hurt after incidental contact with two Miami players during the first quarter of the Wizards’ loss to the Heat on Saturday night.
STORRS, Conn. — Former UConn basketball coach Donald “Dee” Rowe, who served for more than five decades as an ambassador for the school’s athletic department and as a mentor for coaches including Jim Calhoun and Geno Auriemma, died on Sunday. He was 91.
GOLF
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Harris English went more than seven years without winning on the PGA Tour, and he didn’t mind going one extra hole to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sunday.
English missed a 10-foot eagle putt in regulation on the par-5 18th hole at Kapalua for a 4-under 69 to force a playoff with Joaquin Niemann, and he ended it on the 18th with a 6-foot birdie.
Niemann, who closed with a 64, pulled his approach enough to tumble down the steep, shaggy hill. His full swing from thick grass got him to the fringe, but he missed the birdie putt.
English capped off his remarkable turnaround at a tournament he ordinarily wouldn’t be allowed to play. The Tournament of Champions is for winners only from the previous year, but the field was expanded to include anyone who reached the Tour Championship because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the PGA Tour for three months.
KAPALUA, Hawaii — PGA of America on Sunday voted to move the 2022 PGA Championship event away from Trump National Golf Club after Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection.
FOOTBALL
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Bill Belichick, the football coach of the New England Patriots and the only coach to win six Super Bowl titles. The presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom is expected Thursday, a White House official confirmed on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s new football coach Shane Beamer has hired NFL assistant Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator and Western Kentucky’s Clayton White as defensive coordinator. Satterfield, who will also serve as quarterbacks coach, has spent the past three seasons working under Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule.
The New York Jets’ quickly growing list of head coaching candidates got a little longer Sunday.
Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll interviewed with the team a day after he helped Josh Allen lead the Bills to their first playoff victory since December 1995.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are focusing on five candidates to replace John Elway as general manager, including three with Denver roots and two who are Black: Terry Fontenot of the Saints and Champ Kelly of the Bears.
The Broncos completed their first round of virtual interviews Sunday with in-house candidate Brian Stark, their college scouting director. Patriots executive Dave Ziegler and Vikings executive George Paton interviewed are also on the list.