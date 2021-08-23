NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined pending further testing.
Vrabel told reporters he had a sore throat and an earache. He went to the team headquarters Sunday morning to be tested, and the result came back positive. He originally was scheduled to meet with reporters in person, but the availability was pushed back and conducted by Zoom.
The Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-3, in a preseason game Saturday night after a pair of joint practices in Tampa on Wednesday and Thursday.
Vrabel wouldn’t say if others also were in quarantine. He said the Titans would have updates on Monday.
Vrabel is married to former Dubuque Wahlert volleyball standout Jen (Boleyn) Vrabel.
BASEBALL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list. It was not clear if Cruz tested positive for the coronavirus or was deemed a close contact of someone who did.
BOSTON — Sunday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park was postponed to today because of the approach of Tropical Storm Henri.
The Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees game was also postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. It will be made up on Monday, Sept. 13 at Yankee Stadium.
GOLF
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Rod Pampling won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions victory when Jim Furyk and Woody Austin failed to get up-and-down for birdie from greenside bunkers on the par-5 18th.
CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Anna Nordqvist of Sweden won her third major title with a one-shot victory at the Women’s British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday. Nordqvist tapped in for par at the last hole for a 3-under 69 to finish on 12-under par for the tournament. Lizette Salas, Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom were tied for second place on 11 under.
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic — Johannes Veerman closed with a 4-under 68 to win the Czech Masters on Sunday for his first European Tour title. The American finished two strokes ahead of Tapio Pulkkanen and Sean Crocker for a 15-under total of 273 at Albatross Golf Resort.
TENNIS
MASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Ash Barty won her fifth title of the season, taking eight of the last nine games from wild card Jil Teichmann for a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the Western & Southern Open final on Sunday. Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev rolled to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev in the men’s final.
BOXING
LAS VEGAS — Yordenis Ugás beat Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision on Saturday night, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. Ugás (27-4) seized his opportunity as the late injury replacement for Errol Spence Jr., frustrating Pacquiao (67-8-2) throughout what might be the final fight of the 42-year-old Filipino senator’s career.
MOTOR SPORTS
MADISON, Ill. — The IndyCar championship flipped leaders Saturday night when Alex Palou was collected in an early three-car accident that moved Pato O’Ward to the point after a runner-up finish to Josef Newgarden at World Wide Technology Raceway.
Newgarden won for the second time this season and beat O’Ward to the finish line by 0.5397 seconds. Will Power was third and Scott McLaughlin fourth to put three Team Penske drivers in the top four, and Sebastien Bourdais rounded out the top five in a Chevrolet sweep. Newgarden led 138 of the 260 laps and jumped from fifth to third in the crowded points race. He trails O’Ward by 22 points.
BRAINERD, Minn. — Steve Torrence won at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, giving him a least one victory at every track on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit.
The points leader and three-time defending Top Fuel champion drove to his seventh victory of the year and 47th overall, beating Clay Millican in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals with a 3.712-second run at 323.74 mph.
Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, beating Cruz Pedregon with a 3.923 at 327.98 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second victory of the season and 38th overall.