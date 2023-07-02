Tigers Rangers Baseball
Buy Now

Former Major League pitcher David Clyde waves after he was honored before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

 LM Otero The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — David Clyde was a Texas prep phenom, a big left-hander with a blazing fastball and a nasty curve when he made his major league debut.

A half-century later, the story of the No. 1 overall draft pick remains a cautionary tale instead of a reflection on a career that had seemed destined to be filled with lots of wins and strikeouts.

Recommended for you

Tags