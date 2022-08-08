Yankees Cardinals Baseball
The St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong (11) is congratulated by teammate Nolan Arenado (28) after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday against the New York Yankees.

 Jeff Roberson The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep.

St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.

