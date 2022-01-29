Dejounte Murray had 29 points and 12 assists and the Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls 131-122 in DeMar DeRozan’s return to San Antonio on Friday night.
DeRozan, who spent the previous three seasons with the Spurs, scored 32 points in his first game in San Antonio for the Bulls. Zach LaVine added 30 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18.
Keldon Johnson added 23 points for San Antonio, which snapped a three-game home losing streak. Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Murray had nine rebounds.
Magic 119, Pistons 103 — At Orlando, Fla.: Franz Wagner scored 24 points and outplayed fellow rookie Cade Cunningham, Terrence Ross added 21 points and Orlando beat Detroit in a matchup of the NBA’s worst teams.
Hawks 108, Celtics 92 — At Atlanta: John Collins and Trae Young each scored 21 points, and Atlanta beat Boston for its sixth straight victory.
Hornets 117, Lakers 114 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Charlotte held off short-handed Los Angeles.
Nuggets 116, Pelicans 105 — At New Orleans: Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists and Denver held off short-handed New Orleans.
Trail Blazers 125, Rockets 110 — At Houston: Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, CJ McCollum had 26 and Portland handed Houston its franchise-record 10th straight home loss.
Grizzlies 119, Jazz 109 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as Memphis pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Utah.
Pacers 113, Thunder 110 (OT) — At Oklahoma City: Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists and the Pacers outlasted Oklahoma. Sabonis had his fifth triple-double of the season and 18th overall.
Heat 121, Clippers 114 — At Miami: Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and Miami withstood another furious comeback from Los Angeles.