Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor runs for a touchdown during the second half against Nebraska last season in Madison, Wis. College football’s race for its top individual awards this season will have a couple of standout players seeking repeats. Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back last season, while Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy earned the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football’s most outstanding receiver. Both players are back for their junior seasons.